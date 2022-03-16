From Fred Itua, Uyo

Former Speaker of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly and serving member of the House of Representatives, Onofiok Akpan Luke, on Wednesday, officially declared his intention to succeed Governor Udom Emmanuel in 2023.

Luke, who chairs the House of Representatives committee on Judiciary, who also marked his 44th birthday at Ibom Hall in Uyo, said he remains the best among the crop of aspirants in the State.

According to the Federal lawmaker, human capital development and empowerment of the masses will form the thrust of his administration when elected into office next year.

He listed education, healthcare, empowerment, investment drive, infrastructure, among others, as critical sectors he will focus on as governor of the oil-rich State.

Addressing a mammoth crowd, Luke said: “I identify as a local boy with the understanding of the challenges of our people, with a world view of development issues; having been born, suckled and breed in your neighborhood and having also gained international experience as a scholar and as a representative of my country at various levels.

“I represent the bridge between the past, the present and future, I represent the young and the old, the analog and the digital generation, the rich and the poor, the haves and the have-nots.

“This gives me a unique perspective on issues that cut across the various strata of our society.”

Speaking on key areas that will receive special attention, Luke said: “I intend to use my wealth of experience as a public sector administrator, a lawyer, and an advocate of good governance to serve this state by bringing government closer to the people for socio-economic development, and to reposition Akwa Ibom State for greater prosperity under the theme of Building Together, Growing Together.

“My objective is to rally the abundant human resources towards building a vibrant and diverse economy in Akwa Ibom State, while leveraging our infrastructural development and active youthful population to create jobs and provide visionary and selfless leadership to consolidate on the gains of past and present administrations.

“We have been blessed with good leaders who have contributed in great measure towards the development of the State, with transformative projects and progressive policies in areas such as Agriculture, Education, and Infrastructure etc.”