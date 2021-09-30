JOE EFFIONG, UYO

The Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly passed into law a bill to prohibit stigmatization against persons living with HIV/AIDS and to regulate the practice of HIV /AIDS counseling and testing in the state.

This sequel to a report of the Chairman, House Committee on Health, Mr Udeme Otong, member representing Abak State Constituency during plenary on Thursday.

The Report entitled ” A Bill for a law to Prohibit Stigmatization and Discrimination Against People Living with HIV/AIDS and to Regulate the Practice of HIV/AIDS Counseling and Testing and for other Matters Connected therewith” seeks to protect the rights and dignity of persons living with HIV /AIDS.

According to the committee chairman, the new law will eliminate all forms of stigmatization and discrimination against persons living with HIV/ AIDS and create a supportive environment for the people with HIV/ AIDS to work under normal conditions for as long as they are medically fit.

The law is also aimed at protecting the medical status or information of people living with HIV /AIDS and also guarantee equal opportunities in employment, public accommodation and transportation.

The committee said the law would also remove all forms of barriers to HIV /AIDS prevention, testing, treatment and support services to persons living with HIV AIDS/ as well as improve their emotional and psychological well being including their mental health.

The Bill was consequently passed into law after its report was considered at the Committee of the whole and would take effect from September 30, 2021.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the Assembly, Aniekan Bassey, directed the Clerk, Mrs Mandu Umoren to communicate the decision of the House to the Governor.

