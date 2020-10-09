The State Government has inaugurated the first ever Akwa Ibom State Strategic Information Committe, AKSSIC, for a multifaceted management of Information flow within the state.

Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong, inaugurated the Committee, earlier today, Thursday 8th October, 2020, during the inaugural meeting of the State Strategic Information Committee held in the Conferenceroom of the Ministry.

The State Strategic Information Committe comprises of all Information apparatus in Strategic Federal government Establishments such as the Military, Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Navy Jubilee, Nigeria Immigration, NDLE, Nigeria Security & Civil Defence Corps, Federal Road Safety Corps and Nigeria Correctional Service.

Others are: the Federal Ministry of Information, the Code of Conduct Bureau, Nigeria Bureau of Statistics and the PDP.

At the meeting, the State Spokesman said, the vision of government in setting up AKSSIC is to forster a formidable team to liaise, coordinate, share and strategically manage information pertaining to and affecting Akwa Ibom State government and its activities for the benefit of the people.

Among members of the committee who attended the maiden meeting included the Hon. Commissioner for Information & Strategy, who is the Chairman, Permanent Secretary, Min. of Information and Strategy – Secretary with members including: the Brigade Public Relations, 2 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Sector Public Enlightenment Officer/PRO – Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Public Relations Officer, National Drug Law Enforcement (NDLEA), Public Relations Officer – Fed Min. of Information, Fed. Info Centre , Uyo and the Public Relations Officer, Nigerian Correctional Service, Akwa Ibom State Command.

Others are: the Chief Public Relations Officer, Code of Conduct, Akwa Ibom State, the Police Public Relations Officer, Nigeria Police Force, Akwa Ibom State Command, the Representative of the Department of State Services, Akwa Ibom State, Base Information Officer, Nigerian Navy Ship Jubilee, the Public Relations Officer, Nigeria Security & Civil Defence Corps, Akwa Ibom State Command, the Public Relations Officer, Nigeria Immigration Service, Akwa Ibom State Command and the Representative of National Bureau of Statistics, Akwa Ibom State.

Two Resource Persons presented lectures at the occasion including: Professor Nkereuwem Udoaka of the Department of Communication Arts, University of Uyo, who lectured on Strategic Information Management in Democracy and Dr. Amanim Akpabio of the Law Faculty, also of the University of Uyo, who spook on Freedom of Information: Legal Framework for Information Management.

In their separate speeches, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr. Odiko Madona and the PRO of the Federal Ministry of Information, Elizabeth Awak, lauded the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong for his ingenuity in setting-up the first of it’s kind Strategic Information Committee by the State, reiterating that it was apt and timely.

Highlight of the meeting was the inauguration of the State Strategic Information Committee, slide presentation of the Completion Agenda of Governor Udom Emmanuel as well as presentation of Souvenir items and the recent Publication of the Ministry – Akwa Ibom IMPACT to members of the Strategic Information Committe by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong.