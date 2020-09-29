Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong has described Akwa Ibom state as a land blessed with immeasurable potentials and promising opportunities.

The Commissioner made the remark during his Opening Address at the Dakkada 5th Anniversary Business and Leadership Award, sponsored by the Directorate of Marketing & Brand Management, Office of the Governor.

The Info Boss listed some of the gains of the Udom Emmanuel-led administration to include; safer and peaceful environment which has made the state more attractive to high profile investors hence the reason why the state is ranked second in the country as the most preferred destination for Foreign Direct Investments ( FDIs ). He added that the dakkada initiative was meant to inspire the can-do-spirit in every Akwa Ibom person and spur them to greatness.

The state Spokesman explained that in the last five years, the people have felt the urge to do more for themselves than relied solely on government efforts. He stated that the award was inaugurated in order to celebrate Akwa Ibom persons who have distinguished themselves in their chosen field or profession.

Explaining further, the information helmsman posited that the award is in synch with what Akwa Ibom as a state is known for and what the generality of the people has come to share in common as their heritage. He stressed that the event was to celebrate people who have applied their knowledge to industry , entrepreneurship and private enterprises for the advancement of the state.

Comrade Ememobong emphasized that it was time for Akwa Ibom youths to look inwards and rediscover themselves. He also stated that it was imperative for the youths to apply themselves to tasks that would mould them into responsible citizens and reliable stakeholders in Nation building . He narrated that the ongoing celebration of Akwa Ibom personalities was an eye-opener to the fact that the state was blessed with limitless potentials and human capital resources capable of changing the narrative of the state especially when the passion was right.

The event organizer and Senior Special Assistant ( SSA ) to Governor Emmanuel on Branding and Marketing, Dr. Ime Uwah said that the award was aimed at rewarding young entrepreneurs who are making exploits in Advocacy, Professionalism, Entrepreneurship, Community Service and Creative Arts.

The event which was streamed online in adherence to Covid-19 crowd control protocol and garnered massive viewership on all social media channels.

High point of the event was the presentation of cash prizes of five hundred thousand naira each, ( 500.000 ) to first position winners in five different categories.