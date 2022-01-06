From Joe Effiong, Uyo

To mark the 30th anniversary celebration of the creation of the area, Chairman, Ini Local Government Council of Akwa Ibom State, Israel Idaisin, has empowered 15 constituents with mini buses and other life enhancing items.

The council boss, at the event held at the council secretariat Odoro Ikpe, also distributed over 500 bags of rice, cash grants to other constituents cutting across men, women, youths and staff of the council.

Idaisin who acknowledged God’s benevolence on the LGA and its people said it became necessary to use the epoch- making event to honour and reward citizens who had achieved outstanding success in their different walks of life.

“Indeed our beloved Ini Local Government Area is 30 years old today. I thank you all for believing in my administration and the leadership of Governor Udom Emmanuel. Let me specially commend our individual efforts and contributions, no matter how little, towards ensuring that Ini LGA enjoys absolute peace, progress, tranquility and safety of lives and property, as well as government and private sector investments in our various communities.”