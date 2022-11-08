JOE EFFIONG, UYO

The Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Akwa Ibom, Mr Umo Eno, has promised to provide service instead of rulership in order to sustain peace, security, and development for the state if elected in 2023.

Speaking on Tuesday in Uyo during the official kick-off of campaigns for his governorship bid in the state, Eno said he would build and leverage on the legacies of the administration of Governor Udom Emmanuel.

Eno who said his contract with the people was summed in his ARISE agenda, focused on agriculture, investment, security and education amongst other things, assured Akwa Ibom people that he would not take them and the confidence they have reposed in him for granted.

According him, the future the people dream of is the future he is working on to become a reality, and urged the people to give him a chance to prove to them what God has deposited in him.

He pledged to continue on the path of peace, food security, advancement in education, stem rural-urban migration, and ensure a robust security management system.

“Today, on this same ground, I stand here to unveil our contract with Akwa Ibomites at home and in the diaspora. A contract to continue on the path of peace, security and development we have enjoyed in the last seven years plus.

“A contract to create jobs, to maintain and advance our world class infrastructure in Akwa Ibom State; a contract to ensure food security through agricultural revolution; a contract to make sure our children are made ready and equipped to compete favourably with their counterparts all over the world through advancement in education and the provision of the necessary tools to help drive the vision.

“A contract to stem rural-urban migration through robust investments in rural development. A contract to ensure that our people continue to live in peace and that the sanity of the human life is protected through our security management system.

“I am here to unveil a contract for peace, unity, for brotherhood; a contract where finer details are couched in Christian virtues and values and above all, a contract with God as the author and finisher of our lives,” he said.

Eno said he would build on the legacies of Governor Udom Emmanuel in the aviation sector by building a cargo terminal for flight along the west coast, expand on road infrastructure, and ensure private sector driven ventures are established in the state.

According to him, the election was about capacity, competence, and transparency in governance, noting that the state needs someone who is ready to serve the people and not rule over them, saying his contract with the people is captured is his ARISE agenda.

Eno said his antecedents in business which has provided jobs for 2,000 people in the state was not a mean business, adding that it takes dexterity and commitment to run a business that has put food daily on the table of people.

He urged the people not to be cajoled against voting for him and the PDP, saying they cannot afford to gamble with the destiny of 8million people by voting the wrong person into power.

He promised to revive the Akwa Palm Estate by taking advantage of the , adding his government will off set all the outstanding gratuities of its retired pensioners in continuation of what Governor Udom Emmanuel has started.

He said he would work hard to take the state to a golden future from the silver past it has enjoyed and ensure continuity, and challenged the youths to be perseverant and work harding, saying it would help them reach their destiny as it did for him.

Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel, on the occasion, said the state would never go back to the dark ages where its leader was only interested in the treasury of the state and money.

Emmanuel said God glorified PDP in 2015, 2019 and would glorify the party again in 2023, saying the journey was about God and the destiny of Akwa Ibom State.

He charged the people to vote for PDP at the Presidential, State, and Senatorial district levels during the 2023 elections, saying as a man of integrity he promised not to contest as a senator for Akwa Ibom South senatorial district and has kept to his word, even when a delegation came from the National to urge him to contest.

While presenting the PDP flag to the party’s governorship candidate and his deputy, State Chairman of PDP, Mr Aniekan Akpan said the state has always been PDP since 1999 and would continue to be even in 2023.

Akpan who described Umo Eno as a man of capacity, confidence, character, industry and creativity, said the governorship candidate was coming with a complete package.

“Right from 1999, it has always been PDP and it is going to be PDP again. PDP has produced quality leaders that have led Akwa Ibom very well. Today, is set to make another history.

“We come together to flag off the governorship campaign for Akwa Ibom State and we have a man in the person of Pastor Umo Bassey Eno. A man with capacity, a man that has competence, a man that has character, a man with a track record, a man that has worked well in both the public sector and the private sector.

“A man of industry, man of creativity, a man of God, man of details, a man of peace and that is Pastor Umo Bassey Eno. Our governorship candidate is coming with a complete package called the ARISE agenda,” he stated.

On his part, the Director General, Umo Eno Campaign Organisation, Chief Assam Assam promised to deliver Umo Eno in the 2023 elections, saying the people of the state has adopted and accepted the governorship candidate.

“Throughout this campaign, we will work tirelessly, and contribute all our efforts at getting voters support support our ARISE agenda.

“We shall not abuse anybody. We shall refer to no other political parties in our campaign. We may acknowledge the strength of our opponents but we shall never talk about their weakness. We shall deploy politeness and fairness as out watch word,” he stated.