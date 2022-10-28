Akwa Ibom State Government said the state and the Nigerian Navy have consolidated the existing relationship with an agreement to collaborate in the establishment of a Navy Girls Secondary School in the state.

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, while playing host to the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubair Gambo, who was on a courtesy visit at Government House, Uyo, consented to the proposal for expansion of the existing Navy School at Ikot Ntuen and granted that a Navy Girls College be established in the state.

The Governor directed that the Naval Chief be taken on a facility tour of the Special School built by the state Government in Awa Ubium, Onna Local Government Area for consideration as site for the Navy Girls School, while also directing that a dedicated line be provided from the Ekim Substation to ensure constant power supply to the Ikot Ntuen Navy college.



“You talked about Navy School, I have a site already built that you can start a Navy Girls School in January. The facilities are there. The Commandant can go and have a look.” Governor Emmanuel stated.

Also, the state Chief Executive directed the Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, Capt. Iniobong Ekong rtd., to work out modalities to acquire and make available a 200 hectre parcel of land for residential estate for personnel of the Nigerian Naval Service, NNS.

Governor Emmanuel expressed the readiness of the state government to partner with the Nigerian Navy and an Egyptian investor for the establishment of Akwa Ibom Fish City project, estimated to produce one million tons of fish and a revenue of $500 million within a period of five years.

Earlier, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, described his visit to Akwa Ibom State as homecoming, saying that he had served in the state as Chief Security Officer during the military era and commended the cordial relationship maintained over time between the State government and the Nigerian Navy.



He expressed delight over the developments accomplished by the state administration.

Vice Admiral Gambo who expressed confidence in the leadership of the state to leverage on the partnership with the Nigerian Navy to explore the great opportunities available in the blue economy, assured that with the investment by the presidency in the sector, maritime security has been beefed up across the coastal areas.

The Naval boss commended the state government for the warm reception accorded him.