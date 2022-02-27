JOE EFFIONG, UYO

The Akwa Ibom State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has challenged all aspirants of the party to political offices in the 2023 general elections to exhibit high sense of decorum and peace strategies in the course of their electioneering.

The state chairman of the party, Mr Akpan who have the charge when a governorship aspirant, Mr Aniekan Etim and his Fulfilment Organization Movement consulted the party hierarchy at the state PDP secretariat in Uyo, however thanked the team for acknowledging the party first and urged them to identify with the party structure at the chapter and ward levels even as he prayed for the actualization of his ambition.

On his part the gubernatorial aspirant, Aniekan Etim commended the PDP state chairman and the party for opening their doors to receive them, and in the process briefed the party of his reasons for joining the race and his plans for the state.

At Nsit Ibom secretariat of the PDP where he consulted the PDP delegates of the party, the aspirant who is an administrative assistant of World Health Organization, told the party faithful that he came home to his maternal kinsmen to present himself for the Hilltop mansion job in 2023 and called on them to support his ambition.

Etim hinged his service philosophy as being driven by a firm resolve to lift up and empower Akwa Ibom people to a state of self reliance.

He added that he has experience in grassroots and youth development as well as strategic leadership capability which according to him is what Akwa Ibom needs.

On his thematic areas if elected, he itemised them as; Life and Healthcare; Training and Education, Services and Infrastructure; Food and Agriculture, Shelter and Housing and Safety and Security.

He said that his government would be leveraging on the achievements of the present administration and in collaboration with the federal ministry of health in partnership with the global health organization to focus on key areas of reducing infant mortality through enhanced maternal/child care , malaria, cancer, HIV/AIDS any gynaecological health.

The 44- year old gubernatorial aspirant, who read economics at the University of Calabar, hails from Odiok Itam in Itu Local Government Area of the state .

In his remarks, Chapter Chairman of Nsit Ibom, Mr. Nsikak Ikpe, expressed happiness that their grand son has joined the race and thanked the aspirant for having them in his heart.

Mr. Ikpe also commended the State PDP Chairman for allowing all the chapters of the party to receive all aspirants in the party office and advised the guest to align with the state governor as the leader of the party.

The team were also received by the Etinan chapter chairman alongside party officials to the ward level where he was advised to remain focused and take advantage of being a Clergy to pray continually for God to guide him.

Some of the members of the Fulfilment Organization Movement who spoke with the press after paying homage to former chairman of Ika LGA, Saviour Enyiekere, expressed optimism on the potentials of the aspirant and urged Akwa Ibom people not to go too far but support his aspiration.