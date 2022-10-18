JOE EFFIONG, UYO

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Akwa Ibom, has inaugurated its Governorship Campaign Council to midwife the election of Mr Umo Eno as the next Governor of the state through the 2023 general election.

The council is headed by Nigerian former ambassador to Russia and one-time attorney general and commissioner for justice in the state, Chief Assam Assam, SAN, as Director General, DG.

Governor Udom Emmanuel who addressed the council shortly after its inauguration, said with the council in place, the PDP is set to maintain its winning record for all its candidates as has been the tradition in the state since the return of democracy in 1999.

Emmanual said; “Today, all the stakeholders who have been working towards the success of successive elections in this state are here for this historic takeoff and with them in this ship, we are headed to the massive election victory in 2023.”

The governor praised Umo Eno as a worthy successor in whom he has the confidence to take the state to its zenith.

The governorship candidate of the party himself, Mr Umo Eno, said the rapidly growing endorsements, support and preference by Akwa Ibom people for his candidacy for the office of governor has placed on him the determination to repay the trust by leading an administration of inclusiveness and broad-based development.

State PDP Chairman, Mr Aniekan Akpan said the party has launched a robust engagement strategy that would replicate the stories of victory that PDP has always recorded in the State.

“In 2023, Akwa Ibom people woupd be delivering all candidates of the Party in all categories of the elections and most importantly vote themselves into an administration of progress and collective prosperity.” He said.

Assam, while responding on behalf of members of the new Council said the PDP and campaign organisation would drive issue-based campaigns and called on all Akwa Ibom to sign on to the Arise Agenda of Pastor Umo Eno.

In a post-inauguration statement signed by its campaign spokesman, Prince Chris Abasieyo, the party stated that with the inauguration of its Campaign Council and Committees, the party’s campaign machine has been empowered and energized to canvas for votes in the 2023 elections.

“The machine is revving its engine, set for action which starts soon with the flag-off of the campaign. Considering the quality of members of the council and committees, we are confident that the machine is about to roar to victory.

“We promise him that we will give our all and not rest on our oars till victory is achieved in the elections. Above all, we will not be shaken in our belief in God as he has advised.

“To other political parties contesting the elections, we assure of an issue-based campaign as the Governor has admonished. Our campaign will be devoid of calumny, vitriol, mudslinging and violence. We urge our opponents to reciprocate the same.

“To Akwa Ibom people, we thank them for keeping faith with the PDP since 1999 and particularly in the last seven years of the Udom Emmanuel Administration.

“Moreover, we are appreciative of the support our people have given all PDP candidates, most notably our standard bearer, Pastor Umo Eno, so far. And we appeal to them to sustain the support till we triumph in the elections.” The statement said.