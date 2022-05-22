JOE EFFIONG,UYO

Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel has promised to reconcile aggrieved members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who felt sidelined with the ongoing party primary elections this week.

Emmanuel has however said that the party remains united and strong despite grievances from some members adding that winning elections remains an act of God.

Speaking at his country home in Onna on Sunday, Emmanuel told journalists that though delegates for the primaries were limited to recently elected adhoc delegates, candidates chosen were capable of ensuring a clean sweep for the party in next year’s general elections.

He commended the party for a smooth conduct of the primaries and expressed confidence that all challenges confronting the party would be resolved.

He explained that he had been telling party supporters that no two elections are the same and that all aggrieved aspirants not comfortable with the conduct of the primary election as stipulated by law would be pacified through the reconciliation panel that will be inaugurated soon