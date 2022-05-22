JOE EFFIONG,UYO
Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel has promised to reconcile aggrieved members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who felt sidelined with the ongoing party primary elections this week.
Emmanuel has however said that the party remains united and strong despite grievances from some members adding that winning elections remains an act of God.
Speaking at his country home in Onna on Sunday, Emmanuel told journalists that though delegates for the primaries were limited to recently elected adhoc delegates, candidates chosen were capable of ensuring a clean sweep for the party in next year’s general elections.
He commended the party for a smooth conduct of the primaries and expressed confidence that all challenges confronting the party would be resolved.
He explained that he had been telling party supporters that no two elections are the same and that all aggrieved aspirants not comfortable with the conduct of the primary election as stipulated by law would be pacified through the reconciliation panel that will be inaugurated soon
He observed that the amended Electoral Act has disqualified him as the governor and leader of the party from voting and urged the aspirants to accept the result of the primaries in good faith .
“Today I decided to obey the rules of the electoral act, that disqualified me from being a delegate, I refused to go nearer to the venue.”
“I have come to understand that whatever comes our way is the act of God;we can’t blame anyone. he said
“Akwa Ibom is PDP and PDP is Akwa Ibom. I hope to immediately set up a reconciliation committee for those of us feeling agrieved that probably the process today did not favour them. It’s an act of God and there’s nothing anyone can do about it. No one in this country saw this coming, so we must take it the way we have seen it. So the committee will reconcile and bring them back together.”
Meanwhile , one of the aspirants for Akwa Ibom South Senatorial District Akparawa Ephraim Inyangeyen said a group aspirants in the state has decided to pull out of the primaries because of the pending court issues arising from the last adhoc delegates election in the state.
Speaking at Ikot Ebiere in Onna local government area of the state, Inyangeyen said the exercise conducted by PDP in the state is illegal and cannot be considered as a democratic exercise.
Inyangeyen; a former Chief of Staff to Governor Udom Emmanuel said a group of aspirants has asked the leadership of PDP in the state to provide a level playing ground for all to contest and prove their popularity but the government refused because they are afraid to lose out in a free and fair competition.
” We approached the court and injunction was granted against conduct of the exercise in the state . Because of the court order, I remain in my house today. I don’t mind what they are doing today . I am a law abiding citizen. Whatever they are doing today, we would challenge it in court.
“We have asked our supporters to shun the primaries because it is conducted on illegality . ” he said
He predicted that All Progressive Congress Party(APC) will take over the state if PDP would not adhere to electoral guidelines that regulate conduct of party primaries.
