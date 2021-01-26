The convener of the summit, Manti Umoh told journalistd that the event, tagged, ‘Leading in the midst of uncertainty,’ which would hold on January 29, 2021 would witness notable personalities within and outside the state such as:Justice Ifiok Ukana(Rtd.), Honorable Onofiok Luke Esq, Mr. Udom Inoyo Esq, Mr. Ubong Obot, Mr. Magnus Chukwumah and Ms. Mmanti Umoh as keynote speakers.

Umoh explained that the speakers were carefully selected to share their wealth of experience in proffering solutions to problems and building meaningful connections as well as inspiring change across the state’s ‘diverse multi-stakeholder communities’.

She harped on the need for public private partnership in driving the economy adding that gone are the days when people had solitary attitude towards a burning issue and achieve result, but now she said; ‘there is an urgent need for local stakeholders to cooperate in simultaneously managing the direct consequences of the COVID-19 crisis.”

According to her, the negative impact of covid 19 is a wake-up call to the society which requires equal, inclusive, and sustainable economies and societies that are more resilient in the face of pandemics and many other local changes that may come up.

“Our objective is to find ways to address issues at the heart of business by developing sustainable and scalable tactics and frameworks that corporations, governments, and community groups can use to tackle these issues together.

“COVID-19 and the related economic turmoil has put a strain on businesses around the state and poses an existential threat for many enterprises. We want to enable companies to navigate this uncertainty and turn unpredictability into resourceful innovation.

“The inconsistencies, inadequacies, and contradictions of multiple systems –from health and finance to energy and education – are more exposed than ever amidst a global context of concern for lives, livelihoods, and the planet. Leaders find themselves at a historic crossroads, managing short-term pressures against medium- and long-term uncertainties.

“With this in view, there is an urgent need for local stakeholders to cooperate in simultaneously managing the direct consequences of the COVID-19 crisis.”

Umoh however stressed that Akwa Ibom citizens deserved an economy where each person can succeed through hard work and creativity noting that the free-market system is the best means of generating a strong and sustainable economy as well as an economic opportunity for all. END