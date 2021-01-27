From Joe Effiong, Uyo

An Economic Summit Group in Akwa Ibom has organised an inaugural business leadership summit in Uyo, the state capital to tackle the uncertainties and negative impact of coronavirus on the economy as well as business concerns.

Convener of the summit, Manti Umoh, told newsmen that the event, tagged: “Leading in the midst of uncertainty,” which would hold on January 29, would witness notable personalities within and outside the state, including Justice Ifiok Ukana (retd), Onofiok Luke, Udom Inoyo, Ubong Obot, Magnus Chukwumah and Mmanti Umoh as keynote speakers.

Umoh said the speakers were carefully selected to share their wealth of experience in proffering solutions to problems and building meaningful connections as well as inspiring change across the state’s ‘diverse multi-stakeholder communities’.

“There is an urgent need for local stakeholders to cooperate in simultaneously managing the direct consequences of the COVID-19 crisis.”

“Our objective is to find ways to address issues at the heart of business by developing sustainable and scalable tactics and frameworks that corporations, governments, and community groups can use to tackle these issues together.

“COVID-19 and the related economic turmoil have put a strain on businesses around the state and pose an existential threat for many enterprises. We want to enable companies to navigate this uncertainty and turn unpredictability into resourceful innovation,” he said.

Umoh, however, stressed that Akwa Ibom citizens deserved an economy where each person can succeed through hard work and creativity, noting that the free-market system is the best means of generating a strong and sustainable economy as well as an economic opportunity for all.