Joe Effiong, Uyo

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has said the state has lost one life and recorded three new positive cases of coronavirus.

He made the disclosure while giving an update on COVID-19 at Government House, Uyo, yesterday.

“On the last laboratory test we conducted on 44 suspected cases, three persons were confirmed positive, while we lost one. The patient we lost was a 68-year old woman who was transferred to the centre, totally unconscious. With multiple serious long outstanding comorbidity. And I want to use this opportunity to appeal to doctors, whether it is COVID-19 or not, once the illness is beyond what your experience and facility can carry, seek the help of your colleagues.

“We will not accept cases of dumping any longer. A situation where you bring a patient with total unconsciousness, and few hours later, the person would just give up the ghost; we won’t accept that any longer,” he said.The death brings to two, the number of Akwa Ibom people who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

Emmanuel, however, said the state had recorded remarkable successes in terms of treatment of minor symptoms.

He reminded Akwa Ibom people that restriction of movement was still in force, stressing that the ban on interstate transport services had not been lifted.

Meanwhile, the House of Assembly, yesterday, passed the amended 2020 budget from the initial N597.7 billion to N366 billion to meet with the economic challenges arising from the Coronavirus pandemic.

The amendment was sequel to a letter sent by Governor Emmanuel to the Assembly during its emergency plenary.