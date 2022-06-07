From Joe Effiong, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Government has advised those allocated plots of land in any of the state government-owned housing estates within Uyo capital City Development Authority, to commence development or risk revocation of allocation.

Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, Iniobong Ekong, in a statement, explained that government had equally started providing utility services in such estates to encourage plot owners to commence immediate development of their plots.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Ekong urged plot owners to reciprocate government gesture by taking advantage of the move to commence building activities as soon as possible.

He listed the estates to include, government residential estate, Nung Ette; government residential estate, Iba Oku, and government residential estate, Ikot Oduot, Ibesikpo.

Others are government residential estate, Nung Oku; commercial estate, Atan Offot, and Employment Centre/Light industries.

He said the revocation of allocation might be executed upon failure to comply with the directive of the government within six months as contained in the letters of allocation

The commissioner had earlier warned persons involved in illegal acquisition of land to desist or risk punitive measures, as the state government was moving to check the menace of land grabbing in the state.

He said this when he visited the Commissioner of Police, Amiengheme Andrew, at the state police headquarters and the director of state services department that the visits were part of the ministry’s mandate in ensuring zero tolerance to illegal land grabbing and other crimes related to land and water.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .