Akwa Ibom Government has ordered striking health professionals, under the umbrella of Joint Health Workers Union (JOHESU), to resume work or risk being relieved of their jobs.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information, Charles Udoh, said the strike embarked upon by JOHESU was ill-conceived and politically motivated.

On July 14, JOHESU embarked on an indefinite strike to press for higher wages.

Udoh said the demand for payment of 50 percent of basic salaries as hazard allowance in the prevailing harsh economic climate by JOHESU was unreasonable.

The commissioner said the action of the health workers in spite of concerted efforts by government to provide the best of working conditions was unnecessary.

He said government had made payment of all due salaries and allowances, adding that the Akwa Ibomn was one of the best paying states in the health sector.

Udoh said government had made adequate arrangements to ensure those interested in performing their lawful duties were allowed to do so without disruption or molestation of any sort.

He said security agencies had been briefed to ensure continued protection of lives and property, using all legal means.

The commissioner urged Akwa Ibom residents to cooperate with government in the fight to curtail the surge of coronavirus in the state.