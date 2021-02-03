From Joe Effiong, Uyo

akwa Ibom Government has threatened to take over any parcel of disputed land that culminates into wanton destruction of lives and property by waring communities.

Deputy Governor, Moses Ekpo, who conveyed the warning during a meeting over a boundary dispute between Uko Akpan Enwang and Uko Ntighe Uda villages in Mbo Local Government Area in Uyo, yesterday, described the destruction of lives and property by warring communities as senseless, unwarranted and criminal.

He expressed displeasure over the rising spate of communal crises across the state and asserted that government would not fold its arms and watch communities take laws into their hands.

According to him, government will take over such disputed land to put a stop to further destruction and instead use such land for economic projects.

“Destroying lives and property because of land which originally belongs to God and only held in trust by the government is wrong. We will rather take over the land and manage it, than leave it to be the reason for killings and destruction. An industry could be sited there for the interest of both communities,” Ekpo said.

He appealed to youths of the warring communities to remain peaceful and law-abiding as a lasting solution was being worked out to end the crisis.

Mbo council Chairma, Asuquo Eyo, said the conflict has become perennial, even as the level of destruction in the communities during the recent crises was disheartening.