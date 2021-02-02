From Joe Effiong, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Government is to pay N2 billion as compensation to owners of landed property and economic trees to be destroyed on the right of way for the construction of Babangida Avenue flood control project in Uyo,

The World Bank assisted project is expected to gulp N14 billion and is projected to control flood in an area reputed to be the lowest point and the epicentre of flood which has constituted a menace to residents of the Uyo capital city.

Commissioner for Environment, Charles Udoh, who disclosed this to newsmen, yesterday, in Uyo, said 499 persons benefitted from the first leg of the payment while the next phase of payment would commence next week.

According to him, the 8.4km drainage should be completed before the rains set in as excavation and casting have been completed in some places while it is expected that enough would have been done to enable the drains carry flood water before the rains start.

He said the drainage project was awarded to China Roads and Bridges Corporation after an international bidding process last May with a 19-month completion period with the World Bank providing N12 billion and the state government paying the N2 billion compensation.

When completed, Udoh said the drainage would serve as the major link for many other flood control drains and would solve most of the perennial flood problems in Uyo and environs.

“The project spans over a 8.4km stretch and is designed to carry flood waters from IBB Avenue to Ibesikpo cutting across 17 communities, excluding the four communities that host the construction yard. The 17 communities cut across Uyo, Nsit Ibom and Ibesikpo Asutan councils and the project is the biggest NEWMAP project in Nigeria today.”