Joe Effiong, Uyo

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has attributed the woeful performance of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State at the polls and at the tribunal to the party’s ill-preparedness, scaremongering and buck-passing attitude

APC two senatorial and 10 House of Representatives as well as 26 House of Assembly candidates, who filed petitions to challenge PDP candidates, failed to proved their cases and were consequently dismissed by the National and State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal.

The last case to be dismissed was that of the former Senate minority leader, Godswill Akpabio, for lack of proof thus confirming Chris Ekpenyong as the duly elected candidate for Akwa Ibom North West.

Reacting to the judgment in Uyo, yesterday, the PDP, through its Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, said APC, at the commencement of the tribunal, filed processes that were manifestly and incurably defective.

The party further accused APC of bringing to court witnesses who were totally confused. The party therefore urged the public to ignore Akwa Ibom State APC utterances and treat them as their usual straw-clutching antics and the last kicks of a dying horse.