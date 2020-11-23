Joy Mackson, Abuja

Ambassadors Initiative for Development and Empowerment (AIDE) has unveiled a new campaign against internationally manufactured products imported to Nigeria, an initiative propelled to magnify local patronage.

According to the Executive Director of AIDE, Mr. Chimene Samuel, the campaign tagged #BuyNaija2GrowNaija, was created to promote the manufacturing and patronage of locally manufactured products and indigenous services in Nigeria.

He said: “the project has two components: to spearhead the sensitisation and dialogue among key stakeholders, such as government, manufacturers, middlemen and consumers on revamping the Nigerian economy by promoting the market dominance of locally manufactured Nigerian goods.

“To offer spotlight and promotions for local manufacturers, thereby expanding their customer base by bringing their products closer to consumers.”

He also noted that the organisation is committed to contributing to the growth of the country’s economy, while he called on the government to implement policies that will encourage the manufacturing of local products.

Also speaking at the event, the former chairman of Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Dr. Jide Adeniji, described the importation of goods by FG and Nigerians as “a pathetic situation”.

“We have the greatest forestry in the whole of Africa – sufficient timbers, iroko trees – but unfortunately, Nigeria imports toothpicks. There is no mineral that Nigeria does not process, but today, they are being exploited by Indians, Chinese.

“The source of gold in Nigeria is in a village called Ilesha. The Chinese have taken over the place. There is also gold in Zamfara state, but some self-centered people exploring it for their own selfish interest. The Nigerian situation is very pathetic,” he concluded.

Dr. Adeniji went further to emphasise on the galore of Nigeria’s natural resources and endowments, stressing that every part of Nigeria is fruitful and productive, while he noted that the country needs to be united in its diversities in order to utilise the resources for the benefits of all Nigerians.