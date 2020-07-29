Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Senior Special Assistant to Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Animal Husbandry, Alhaji Shehu Tambaya has commended the state government for assiduously working to bring the herdsmen violence to the barest minimum in the state.

Tambaya particularly applauded the Governor for ensuring that herders/farmers clashes which before now had been the order of the day in parts of the state have relatively been curtailed.

The Governor’s aide further commended the Governor for providing trucks for conveying impounded cattle to the government ranch until their owners come for them.

He noted that this would save the Livestock guards the hassle of having to move impounded cattle by foot from wherever they are found openly grazing to the government’s ranch in Makurdi.

He however lamented that some herdsmen are still in the habit of openly grazing their cattle in Benue despite the enforcement of the anti open grazing law in the state.

Tambaya warned that anyone caught in the act of openly grazing livestock in any part of the state would be arrested and prosecuted in line with the laws of the land.

“The earlier the herdsmen understand that there is no open grazing in Benue, the better for all of us. Anyone of them caught practicing open grazing in Benue will be arrested and made to face the wrath of the law,” Tambaya concluded.