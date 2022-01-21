From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 13, Umar Muri, on Friday, decorated the newly promoted police officers attached to the Anambra and Enugu commands.

The AIG, at the event held at the Zone 13 headquarters in Ukpo, Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State, was assisted by the Commissioners of Police covering the two states.

Among the police officers decorated were the Chief Security Officer, Enugu Government House, DCP Fidelis Ogarabe, and the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, SP Nkeiruka Nwode.

Muri, in his opening remarks, reminded the newly promoted officers of the need to always discharge their duties in line with the relevant laws and regulations guiding the operations of the police.

He warned that on no account should the officers use their positions to oppress their junior colleagues or the public whom they’re meant to serve and protect.

The AIG, who commended the Inspector General of Police for his efforts targeted at repositioning and rebuilding the image of the police force, said that the zonal command would stop at nothing in its efforts to always protect lives and property in the two states.

“You’re senior police officers. Your juniors are expected to copy from you. So, there is a need for you to always be very clean, either in uniform or off uniform. You have to respect yourselves so that your subordinates can respect you”, Muri advised.