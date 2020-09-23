Obinna Odogwu, Awka

There was excitement among the children at Faith Community Children’s Home, Awka, Anambra State, operated by the Diocese of Awka, Anglican Communion, when the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of the newly created Zone 13, Danmallam Mohammed, donated some food items to the orphanage, recently.

Although the Archbishop of the Province of the Niger and Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Rev. Alexander Ibezim, his wife, Chioma, and some clerics in the diocese were on ground to receive the AIG and his team, curiosity observably perched on the kids’ faces still.

“Are they here to arrest us and take us away”, some of them probably might have thought.

But that seeming anxiety changed to excitement shortly after, when the AIG’s boys started unloading and sending in various food items which included tubers of yam, bags of rice and cartons of noodles into their home.

AIG Mohammed acknowledged that some sections of the society did not seem to see the police in fair light because of the attitudes of some bad elements in its service but said that he was out to sanitize the system under his command: “I am not unaware of the fact that some unscrupulous elements in the police force are trying so hard to paint us black through their actions, inactions and reactions.

“Nevertheless, we will continue without an iota of fear, favour or sentiments to remain your friend and to care for you and that is why my team and I are here today to check up on you and know how you are coping with life especially in this trying period that is unfortunately marred with the devastating effects of the outbreak of coronavirus.”

Continuing, he said: “Life sometimes deals us blows at unexpected places and at unexpected times. Nevertheless, where we find ourselves today doesn’t necessarily mean that we will remain there forever. Wherever life keeps us, let us learn the lessons and move over to the next better phase well-armed with lessons learnt.

“Talking about coronavirus and how to curb the spread, it is no longer news that we should always wash our hands regularly, wear your nose masks, keep social distance, and sanitize metallic objects amongst other things.

“One thing we are yet to understand is that the police as a body does not just maintain law and order but they also care for the populace, the indigent, the down trodden, the forsaken and the impoverished.

“We in the police force know exactly how you feel and we also feel your pains. That is why we have come here today to see you, stay with you, give you all the necessary support and also encourage you in our own little way.

In his remarks, Archbishop Ibezim thanked the AIG for his kind gesture and pledged the support of the church for the police to ensure that Anambra State remained safe.

His wife, Chioma, who is also the President of the Mothers’ Union, Women’s Guild and Girls’ Guides in the province, also thanked the AIG for remembering the children even as she prayed God to reward him.