The Aig-Imoukhuede Institute and the Africa Initiative for Governance have announced the commencement of the AIG Public Leaders Programme in partnership with the University of Oxford’s Blavatnik School of Government.

Introducing the programme, Mr Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Founder and Chairman of the Aig-Imoukhuede Institute, said: “As part of our objectives to drive public sector transformation, we have been working with the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) to build capacity in the Nigerian public sector.

“Accordingly, we have leveraged our long-standing relationship with one of the world’s leading schools of government, the University of Oxford’s Blavatnik School of Government, and are bringing their expertise to Nigeria so they can impart vital skills and knowledge to our next generation of public sector leaders. We are pleased to offer 50 academic scholarships worth 11,500 GBP per participant for all Nigerian public servants who are successful in the application process.” Aig-Imoukhuede said interested public servants should visit the Aig-Imoukhuede Institute’s website to download the programme brochure for further information. He said applications into the programme will close on the March 18, 2021.

The AIG Public Leaders Programme affords 50 high potential men and women working in the Nigerian public service a once in a lifetime opportunity to participate in a seven-week world-class leadership programme, run by an accomplished faculty of expert facilitators and teachers from the University of Oxford.

Through blended classes hosted online and in Abuja, programme participants will acquire a range of vital leadership skills, conceptual frameworks and practical tools that will empower them to be more effective as they lead their departments and organisation through the challenges of an increasingly complex and dynamic world.

Professor Ngaire Woods, Dean of the Blavatnik School of Government, stated, “We are delighted to extend our long-standing partnership with the Africa Initiative for Governance by bringing our Public Leaders Programme to Nigeria. We design our executive programmes for public leaders so that participants learn from world-renowned scholars, outstanding practitioners, and one another. We also take into account the current context for public sector leadership – in 2021, this means supporting heads of public organisations in renewing their leadership for the post-pandemic world.”

Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation said, “We are very excited that AIG, in partnership with the University of Oxford, is offering this unique opportunity for Nigerian public servants to participate in this world-class programme. We look forward to the positive impact that it will have on the overall performance of the public sector.”

Entry to the AIG Public Leaders Programme is very competitive, and the final admission decision rests with the University of Oxford’s Blavatnik School of Government.