Dr Modupe Obembe, Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) in-charge of Medical Services, has lauded the Enugu State Police Command for maintaining medical facilities within the command.

She said this while inspecting medical facilities and clinic of the command in Enugu on Wednesday.

Obembe, who is also the Force Medical Officer, described as impressive the neatness and serenity of the clinic.

The AIG said that records had shown that the medical staff attached to the command had been living up to expectations.

“I am overwhelmed with joy with the level of maintenance culture I see with all the facilities within the clinic.

“Most of the equipment had been kept neat and handled with care as I operate some myself to have first-hand experience on how functional they are.

“I must commend the various heads here as well as the commissioner of police for ensuring due supervision of this clinic and its facilities,’’ she said.

The AIG charged the staff to discharge their medical and humanitarian service with courtesy and “welcoming cheerfulness’’.

“You must show commitment to the job by putting your best and ensuring that everyone you treat gets service satisfaction,’’ she added.

The AIG earlier inspected the private ward, general ward, medical records unit, mini operating theater, pharmacy/medical store unit, eye clinic and laboratory. (NAN)