From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Zone 9, Etim Ene Okon has on behalf of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba commended Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu over his government’s completion of the Zone 9 police headquarters complex in Umuahia, Abia State.

Okon made the commendation in his office when the new executive of the Zone 9 Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) visited the zone’s police headquarters.

Okon said by the gesture of the state government, police in the zone now have a befitting headquarters which he said has made the work of officers and men of the Zone 9 Command easier.

Going down memory lane, Okon said PCRC was formed in 1984 by a former Inspector General of Police, late Etim Inyang.

Describing PCRC as a critical stakeholders in the enterprise called security, Okon said the essence of the PCRC was to assist police to optimize it’s day to day activities.

“To draw home the importance the IGP attaches to community policing, he is not shying away from the fact that every police officer must operate according to the tenets of community policing.

“Insecurity in the country and the activities of some elements in the South East have provided special opportunity for PCRC to collaborate with the police to deal with the situation”.

He disclosed he was not unaware of the crisis that befell the PCRC in the zone, but expressed delight that with the inauguration with the new executive, the crisis was over for good.

He called on members of the PCRC to always provide police with credible intelligence to assist them in their job.

Earlier in his goodwill message, the national Chairman of PCRC, Faruk Maiyama said he was confident with the inauguration of the new Zone 9 PCRC executive, the Zone will hit the ground and take its pride of place in the comity of PCRC in the country.

The chairman of the caretaker committee of Zone 9 PCRC, Chima Chukwunyere promised his would assist the police the way they could to make their work easier.

He commended Okon on his new appointment as the Abia chairman of PCRC, Ambassador Collins thanked the AIG for giving them audience.