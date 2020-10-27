Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 13, AIG Danmallam Mohammed, has inaugurated the Police Community Relations Committee [PCRC] for the newly created police zonal command.

The inauguration of the team headed by Chief Chris Okeke as the zonal chairman, took place at the command’s headquarters in Ukpo, Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The members of the zonal PCRC were selected from Anambra and Enugu States that make up the Zone 13 police command.

Performing the task, AIG Mohammed charged them to continually support and promote peace in the two states; and as well, ensure the provision of useful information that would help the police discharge its duties as often as possible.

In his speech, the PCRC zonal chairman, Okeke, thanked the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, for creating the zone saying that it would help to promote and enhance security in the two states.

Also speaking, the chairmen of PCRC in Anambra and Enugu States, Chief Ikechukwu Ezenwankwo and Dr Nnaemeka Ezema respectively, pledged their total support to the zone and thanked the AIG for finding them worthy to serve the police and the people.