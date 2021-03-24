From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 13, Ukpo, Anambra State, Mr. Hafiz Mohammed Inuwa, has ordered the Commissioners of Police in Anambra and Enugu states to hunt down killers of policemen in the zone.a

AIG Inuwa, also ordered the Area Commanders in the states to work more closely with the CPs to ensure that the criminals who killed the officers and took away their rifles were arrested and brought to book.

The AIG gave the order during a meeting with the CPs and other senior officers at the command’s Headquarters in Ukpo; saying that he was heartbroken when he got the reports of the ugly incidents.

The Zonal Police Public Relations Officer DSP. Nkeiruka Nwode, in a statement, said that the AIG charged the CPs to mobilize their men to dominate the states and ensure that security was enhanced. “The AIG urged the officers to brace up and respond with superior vigor and morale against the emerging wind of criminalities in the zone, as playing into their antics by way of abdicating our responsibilities could leave the society vulnerable and a safe haven for the outlaws.

“He also advised that the commands embark on a ceaseless raiding of all identified criminal hideouts so as to flush out all the disgruntled elements. He implored citizens to remain law-abiding as the police were poised to protect their lives and property in the zone, adding that the Force would not fold its arms and watch hoodlums wreak havoc on police, lives and property; public facilities or citizens.

“He thanked the governors of Anambra and Enugu states for their continued commitments towards actualizing and sustaining a peaceful environment through proper care and attention to the police even as he reassured them that the zone will not be reticent in the fight against any form of crime and criminality in the respective states”, the statement partly read.