Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Assistant Inspector- General of Police in charge of the newly created Zone 13 ,covering Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu States, AIG Danmallam Mohammed, has warned criminals operating in the new zone to relocate to other states or face superior firepower of the Force .

The AIG warned that gone were the days when criminal elements terrorized residents in the parts of the South East region and therefore made it clear that it would no longer be business as usual.

Mohammed ,gave the warning at the zone’s headquarters in Ukpo, Dunukofia Local Government Area (LGA) of Anambra State after a meeting with the Commissioners of police in charge of the three states: John Abang (Anambra), Philip Sule Maku (Ebonyi) and Ahmad Abdulrahman (Enugu).

This is even as he disclosed that he has designed security strategies that would help end the incessant farmers/herders clashes in the three states.

The security strategies, according to the AIG, would help to rebuild the strained relationship between farmers and herdsmen, promote peaceful coexistence and operation, and encourage healthy interaction among others.

Mohammed said: “It is true that in this region, we usually experience farmers/herders clashes.

“However, we have designed security strategy to make sure that there are no more crises between herders and farmers. We just need the cooperation of the public. We are assuring you that this part of Nigeria will be secured by the power of God”, he assured.

Meanwhile, the traditional ruler of Mgbowo community in Awgu council area of Enugu State, Dr Chukwunwike Chukwura, has called on the people of the three states under the Zone ,to give maximum support to the AIG to enable him actualize his target of ridding the states of all crimes and criminality.

Igwe Chukwura, who revealed that he had been named the patron of the zone, made the call shortly after his courtesy visit to the AIG at the command’s headquarters. He disclosed that he took after Prince Arthur Eze who was named the Grand Patron.