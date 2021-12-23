Asisitant Inspector General of Police, (AIG) Zone 2, Onikan, Lagos, comprising Lagos and Ogun states, Mr Adeyinka Bode Adeleke, has warned criminals to stay away from the two states under his command. He told them to relocate as he vowed that it would be hot for them to carry out their nefarious activities.

He said: “I have warned my officers to go after all criminals and raid all their hideouts. Christmas is around the corner. I have directed the two commissioners of police in my zone to tell their officers to wake up.

“They should be ready to checkmate hoodlums terrorising the people.

They should be ready to work within the ambit of the law.”

Adeleke sought the cooperation of members of the public: “They should always give police useful information to help in flushing out the hoodlums.

“We have totally imbibed community policing. Our officers will apply professionalism in the discharge of their duties.”