By Shina Ogunbiyi-Joseph

The AIG Special Enquiry Bureau, Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Alagbon, had arrested one Mr. Shakiru Owolabi Yusuf, (a.k.a SKB), a cultists gang leader, who according to an witness, allegedly shot and killed an All Progressives Congress (APC) Executive member, Mr. Kayode Samuel Ogunbiyi, popularly known as Epo, on July 8, this year, at the party’s meeting, at Amuwo Kuje, before the commencement of the last local government election.

The AIG squad had been trailing him and his gang for some weeks before receiving a tip off that he was at Agboju bus stop and went there to pick him up, while a member of his gang, one Mr. Ibrahim Kosoko, is still at large.

The suspect, who is in his late 30s, was among the uninvited guests who forced their way into the venue of the APC meeting, a source, who pleaded anonymity, told Daily Sun.

He said the meeting venue was already filled beyond its capacity and those at the gate had been instructed not to allow more people entry. However, one of the late comers was said to have made a phone call to the late Epo to tell his boys at the gate to let him in, but Epo told him “to drop whatever he had with the boys on ground.”

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

Those who received the items were said to have opened the gate to take the items in when many invaders forced their way in.

Daily Sun further gathered that while Epo was trying to resolve the dispute that arose between Hon. Wale Raufa from Constituency 2, Alausa, and some of the intruders, SKB allegedly pulled the trigger and shot Epo on his lap. He was said to have been rushed to a hospital at Alakija for treatment, but was confirmed dead by the doctors on duty some hours later.

SKB was said to have fled the scene immediately he shot Epo, but was given a hot chase by some brave boys and eventually caught at Agboju, only for some of his alleged cult members to emerge from nowhere to rescue him.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .