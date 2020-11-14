Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 9, Umuahia, Alhaji Baba Tijani, has denied imposing Dr Collins Obi as chairman of the zone’s Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC).

Reports had alleged that PCRC members in the Zone 9 area had threatened mass resignation over a dispute with the AIG Zone 9 for imposing Obi on them as chairman.

In a swift reaction in a statement, the zone’s police public relations officer, Egwu Chukwu Janet said the falsehood that AIG Tijani imposed Obi on Zone 9 PCRC was baseless and unfounded since the AIG had not been transferred to the zone in 2018 when election that brought in Obi was conducted.

The statement made it clear that the present PCRC executive led by Obi was handed over to Tijani by his predecessor, AIG Wilson Inalegwu (retd)

‘The allegation that Dr Obi has served for 10 years is false. His first tenure started from 2014 and expired in 2018. During 2018 election, Obi was re-elected for the second tenure which will expire in 2022.

‘PCRC Constitution in Article 20 (1) and (2) is relevant, the falsehood that AIG Baba Tijani imposed Dr Obi on Zone 9 PCRC is baseless and unfounded in the sense that the AIG had not been transferred to Zone 9 Command headquarters in 2018 when election that brought in Obi was conducted.’

Tijani reaffirmed that Obi and his elected members remain Zone 9 PCRC recognized executive and that the Zone was comfortable with same.