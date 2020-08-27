TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Assistant Inspector General of Police, in charge of Zone 16, Yenagoa, Austin Agbonlahor, has tasked Rivers State Police Command to be innovative in fighting crime in the state due inadequate weapons and logistics.

AIG Agbonlahor gave the charge yesterday, at the Command’s headquarters Moscow Road, Port Harcourt, during an inspection tour to the Command.

The AIG, responding to the challenge of inadequate weapons and manpower facing Rivers Police Command, assured the Commissioner of Police, CP Joseph Mukan, that the police authority would address the shortcoming.

He added that more Police officers would be posted to Rivers after the ongoing police training to cushion the challenge of inadequate manpower.

Agbonlahor said, “I want to assure you that at the end of the ongoing training of the Police, we will post men to cushion the challenge of inadequate manpower.

“I known that before now, Rivers State was bedeviled with many crimes. But, now, your efforts have saved the state. We have taken note of that.

“On the issues of inadequate equipment, where there is need, you should always improvise”, he charged.

Earlier, CP Mukan said the Command has put strategies in place to tackle the proliferation of firearms in the state in line with the directive of Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

Mukan said: “The order on the clamp down of proliferation of arms is receiving attention. A lot have already submitted arms. We want to assure IG that we will mop up arms from kidnappers, cultists and other criminal gangs.

“The Command has put in place strategies to tackle crimes in the state. The command will continue to do its best in crime fighting”, he stated.