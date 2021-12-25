From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The new Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Zone 5, Benin, Ahmad Abdurrahman, has warned police personnel serving in the zone against bullying and extortion.

He also warned officers in the zone comprising Edo and Delta, against being overbearing on suspects, saying that suspects had their own rights.

‘I will not tolerate bullying, extortion or officers being overbearing on suspects, because even suspects have their own rights,’ he said.

The AIG described a policeman as one who does his job without fear or favour and in accordance with the law, stressing that officers in the zone must work in accordance with the provisions of the force law and police act.

‘This means they must not indulge in illegal duty and harassment of citizens. In everything they do, they must follow the law,’ he added.

He urged police officers in the zone to rededicate themselves to duties and ensure internal security through hard work and sincerity, explaining that sincerity was an essential element in nation-building, especially in security jobs and added that the police must protect and guarantee citizens’ rights and human dignity.

The Zone 5 police chief emphasised that his mission was to supervise the officers and Commissioners of Police in the two states and ensure that the zone was peaceful and free from crimes.

‘I’m also in the zone to ensure that the environment is cleansed of criminals and criminality and ensure that unscrupulous elements are picked up and prosecuted.

‘By so doing the environment will be conducive for the law-abiding citizens,’ he further stated.