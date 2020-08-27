Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 5, Dibal Paul Yakadi, yesterday, warned political parties who have fielded candidates in the election to eschew politics of do-or-die for the overall interest of the citizens of Edo State.

He gave the warning while speaking on the topic: “2020 governorship election in Edo State, promoting peace, non violence and best practices held with various political stakeholders in Benin.”

Yakadi, while enumerating unemployment, loss of societal values, proliferation of fire arms, lack of internal democracy, imposition of political candidates against the will of the electorate and others as major factors contributing to election violence in Nigeria and in Edo State in particular, said politicians must learn to play the game by its rule to put an end to such unholy act in the nation’s politics.

The AIG Zone 5, said traditional and religious leaders must distance themselves from partisan politics in order to be able to perform their advisory to the politicians.

To douse political tensions on election day, Yakadi advised that the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) must make sure that electoral materials get to their respective polling units on time just as he said that INEC officials posted to the riverine areas should be provided with the necessary tools that will enable them get to their destinations on time and safely.