The Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Zone 1, Kano, comprising Kano, Katsina and Jigwa states, Mr Sadiq Bello, has asked his officers, men and stakeholders to embrace community policing. He argued it would enable them to flush out criminals from their environments.

He said: “We are taking community policing to the doorsteps of stakeholders. I have visited the three state governors on this vision. We want to see how we can work together to fight these bandits in our society. The police need useful information from members of the public on these criminals.

“When I visited Katsina State, I met with the stakeholders and the Emir of Katsina. We brainstormed on how to tackle armed robbery, banditry and sexual abuse. We concluded that community policing and cooperation with people and policemen would yield good result at the end of the day.

“I give kudos to the police officers who are doing very well in fighting the banditry in the state. They should continue to apply professionalism in their job. They should work together with the local vigilantes and hunters, which will give them better chance in dealing with armed robbers and kidnappers in their various states.

“Kano and Jigwa states have been peaceful. That gives me the confidence that there is good relationship between the police and public. They have embraced community policing.

“The two governors pledged to be giving police support with operational vehicles. They will also involve their vigilance groups to work with policemen to fish out criminals. The governors mentioned the security challenges in their states. They are in charge of the situation with the cooperation of police and other security agencies.

“I have warned my police officers to shun corruption and stop threatening the people or extorting them. The IGP, Mr Mohammed Adamu has warned officers against extra judicial killing. They should work with human rights activists and abide with the rule of law and fundamental human rights.

“Our dialogue with the emirs and stakeholders centred on how to build confidence and trust in police.”