The Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone I, Kano, comprising Kano and Jigawa State Police Commands, Mr Sadiq Bello, says the zone has declared war against drug abuse and rape among the youth within the states under the zone:
“The issue of drug abuse and rape are so rampant in Kano State that I wants my of officers to give it more attention. Kudos should be given to the Kano State Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Sani. His operatives raided hide-outs of the drug addicts and arrested some suspects involved in drug abuse and rape cases. Most of the rape cases involved the minors.
“We are planning a serious campaign against drug abuse and rape. We want to create awareness among the youths and the public to say no to drug abuse and rape. The campaign will enlighten parents in Kano State and will make them to send their children to school.
“They should stop of sending them from the village to town to hawk for them. This hawking by minors often leads to drug abuse and rape with several girls falling victims.
“This campaign against drug abuse and rape will involve youths, parents, guardians, teachers and government. This will give the state the benefit of community policing. Community policing will involve the grassroots and will dwell more on how to eradicate drug abuse and rape within the society.”
Bello stated that the Commissioner of Police, Jigawa State, Mr Usman Gomna, with his operatives clamped down on hoodlums making attempts to attack some villages:
“I was impressed with their quick response and how they ushed out the bandits. I have directed the two commissioners of police in my zone to keep on fighting the bandits and fight them to a standstill.”
Leave a Reply