Renowned estate agent, Alhaji Mutairu Owoeye has decribed the newly appointed Assistant Inspector General (AIG) in charge of Zone 2, Johnson Kokumo, as a very principled and highly respected police chief.

Owoeye is a statement personally signed by him, said the appointment of Kokumo came at the right time when the Zone is in dire need of an experienced police officer to tackle the insecurity in the country.

He described AIG Kokumo as a wonderful man and a professional officer that can be trusted with the country’s security at anytime of the day.

Owoeye who said no country could progress without internal security added that with the emergence of an honest and hardworking officer like AIG Kokumo, Zone 2 Command headquarters will be the most peaceful in the country.

According to him, AIG Kokumo has been a giant among his peers not only in terms of intellect, vision and prestige but also in terms of sterling qualities of leadership.

“AIG Kokumo is a man of honesty, transparency and justice. He has zero tolerance to corrupt practices and he is known an advocate of peace, law and order. He is interested in peaceful co-existence among people even of different religions and ethnicity,” he stated.

Owoeye said he was not not surprised when AIG Kokumo was appointed to head Zone 2 Police Command adding that he is one of the best crime bursting Police officers in the country.