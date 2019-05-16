Assistant Inspector General of Police Zone 2 comprising Lagos and Ogun states, AIG Lawal Shehu, said the zone arrested 15 suspected armed robbers and cult members recovering arms and ammunition from them:

“We are driving criminals out of the zone with the “Operation Puff Adder.” We are raiding hideouts of these hoodlums. We will intensify the stop-and-search exercise hoping to get good result.

“During the Inspector General of Police, IGP Muhammed Adamu’s visit to Lagos, he addressed officers on the need to be careful, apply professionalism and community policing. Officers involved in extra-judicial killing should be arrested, investigated and prosecuted”

“I have warned my officers to stay away from corruption. They should imbibe community policing and work together with the public to fight hoodlums terrorising them. The zone has a good relationship with the Army, DSS and NSCDC working together to chase criminals away from the zone. We have recorded success against kidnappers, armed robbers and cult members. We now have peaceful atmosphere.

“The IGP has directed officers to be committed to their job and encouraged them to checkmate criminals. We are committed to ‘Operation Puff Adder, well supervised by experienced officers.

“The Zonal Intelligence Bureau swung into action on April 19, 2019, and arrested suspected political thugs in Abeokuta, Ogun State, who were in possession of firearms at Olomara. The suspects are Wale, Kazeem and Taofeek recovering pump action and locally made pistols. The bureau also arrested two notorious Eiye Confraternity members in Ogun State and recovered a double barrel gun and a locally made double pistol. They were Egbetokun Damilare.

“Another two suspected cult members identified as Olusegun and Ishola were arrested by operatives of the Zonal Intelligence Bureau in an uncompleted building at Coker Junction, Ifo.

“The two commands raided the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway arresting eight suspected armed robbers terrorising passengers. Dangerous arms and ammunition were recovered from them including charms. The suspects have been charged to court.

“I have warned officers in my zone to shun corruption and illegal duty. Anybody caught extorting people will be disciplined according to the Police Act and Regulations. They should be ready to serve the public and assisting them when they need arises. It is through that process, the public will have confidence in the police and make them to know that police is their friend.”