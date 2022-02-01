Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone Five, Benin, comprising of Delta and Edo Police states, Mr Lawal Jimeta, has warned officers to shun corruption. He urged them to apply professionalism and imbibe community policing.

He disclosed that 15 suspects were rounded up at various hideouts: “My mission in Zone Five is to make sure that police officers wake up from their slumber and be ready to face the criminals who are terrorising the people of the two states.

“This year, officers must be totally ready to ensure the states are peaceful. We are going to tackle armed robbery and kidnapping.

“I have directed the Commissioners of Police in my zone to ensure that their officers are working and complying with the rule of law. They should shun corruption and embrace community policing in the states.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“There will be no illegal detention, victimization, or illegal duty.

Officers and men should work within the ambit of the law. I have sent strong signal to criminals to relocate from Edo and Delta states. I have warned my officers not to wait for criminals to attack them. They should go after the criminals and raid all their hideouts.

“I hereby seek the cooperation of members of the public to always give police vital information to enable them flush out criminals from their hideouts. Some recently arrested suspects will soon be charged to court.”