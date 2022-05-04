AIG Lawan Jimeta, in charge Zone 5, in Benin on Wednesday advised the 51 newly promoted officers in the zone to be loyal and more committed to their duties.

Jimeta gave the charge in Benin while decorating the newly promoted officers with their new ranks.

Represented by DCP Polycarp Dibia, in charge of the zonal Criminal Investigation Department (ZCID), urged them to be more dedicated, disciplined, loyal and committed to the force and their duties.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

”I charge you to always put in your best and be professional in carrying out your constitutional duties.

”The Inspector-General of Police (IG-P), Usman Baba approved your promotion as part of his manpower development drive to encourage deserving personnel,” he said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Responding on behalf of the promoted officers, Insp Jerry Madagu, appreciated the I-G and the police management team for finding them worthy of elevation to higher ranks.

He pledged and assured the I-G of their loyalty and commitment in the discharge of their duties to justify the confidence reposed on them.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that 51 Sergeants comprising of 42 males and nine females were promoted to their new ranks of Inspector. (NAN)

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .