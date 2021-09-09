From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Assistant Inspector General of Police for Zone 6, Usman Sule Gonma, psc, has warned officers in the zone to respect human rights.

AIG Gonma, who handed down the warning during a familiarisation tour of the Cross River State Police Command, tasked officers to work according to the constitution and always show people that they are professionals.

According to him, “there is no democracy without human rights and we cannot pretend about this as no police man who still thinks that human rights is not serious needs to be educated that human rights is one of the tenets of democracy.

“You must be very professional, behave like a policeman at any given time. Professionalism should be your keyword and discipline should be your cardinal principle”, he said.

He promised the officers that he would channel their needs and challenges to the IGP for intervention particularly the need to improve the the marine sector.

In his welcome address, the state police commissioner, Aminu Alhassan, said though the crime rate in the state is low but rapid urbanisation and development has brought in some emerging security threats, adding that effectiveness of the command is being hampered by some challenges.

“The effectiveness of the command in discharging it’s statutory duties is being hampered by some challenges not unconnected with enhanced technological/electronic methods (tracking device) of policing.

“Though manpower shortage is all over the federation in Nigeria Police, but that of Cross River is terrible and needs immediate redress”, he said.

