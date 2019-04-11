Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Zone XI, Osogbo, comprising Oyo, Ondo and Osun states. Mr. Adeleye Oyebade, has commended the officers for applying professionalism and integrity before, during and after the general elections. During his familiarisation tour of Osun and Oyo state, he commended the officers for doing well and changing the face of police in the zone.

He also praised them for fighting heinous crimes such as armed robbery, murder and rape. He encouraged them to wage war against criminals within their territories. He expressed satisfaction with the level of the security and other security agencies for their professionalism:

“Police officers should respect and protect fundamental human rights of the citizenry. They must imbibe discipline and diligence. They must be conversant with legal issues and evidential requirements necessary for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution.”

During interaction with traditional rulers including Ataoja of Osogbo, Owa Obokun Adimula of Ijesa and Olubadan of Ibadan, he sought their blessings and support. He reiterated the importance of community policing and the need for public partnership:

“The community policing is bringing police and public together to enable them fight crime.

“With the support of the traditional rulers and entire community, their vital pieces of information have assisted officers to flush out criminals from the zone. We will continue to support officers to enable them provide robust security in the zone.”

The AIG thanked the Commissioner of Police, Osun State, Abiodun Ige, for fighting criminal within his territory. He also commended Commissioner of Police, Oyo State, Mr. Sina Olukolu, for recently arresting 21 suspected criminals: “We are ready to serve the people, protect them and their property. We want to encourage them to work together with the police to make the society crime free.”