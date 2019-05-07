Flying Eagles’ Coach, Paul Aigbogun stated that his Nigeria U-20 boys learnt some vital lessons in their 1-2 defeat by their Saudi Arabia counterparts in a friendly in Vienna, Austria on Sunday.

“We were unlucky to have lost against the Saudis. We created a lot of chances, but failed to put them away. Our focus will shift to conversion of opportunities because we want to make an impact at the FIFA World Cup.

“There are a few other areas that myself and my assistants noticed and we will work hard at these, when we get back to our training camp in Germany.”

A second string side put out by Aigbogun lost 1-2 to the equally World Cup-bound Saudis in a game of few clear-cut chances.

The seven-time African champions and two-time FIFA World Cup runners-up had headed back to their base in Bad Goegging Munich, Germany to continue preparation for the FIFA U-20 World Cup that starts on May 23 in Poland.

The team will have further test games against German clubs, TSG Hoffenheim and Red Bull Leipzig, as well as Austrian club, Red Bull Salzburg, before heading to the Polish city of Tychy, where they play Qatar in their opening match of the competition on May 24.

Nigeria will contest in Group D of the biennial tournament alongside Qatar, Ukraine and the United States.