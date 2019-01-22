Joe Apu

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), last night got the final list of 21 players for the U-20 men’s national team ahead of today’s deadline for submission to the soccer ruling body in Africa, CAF.

According to the NFF media department, Head Coach of the team, Paul Aigbogun finalized his list that would prosecute the 2019 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Niger Republic next month.

Nigeria battles host nation, Niger Republic, South Africa and Burundi in the eight-nation finals, with all four semifinalists guaranteed spots at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland 23rd May – 15th June.

The team had put behind it, the disappointment of the cancellation of the international friendly with Saudi Arabia’s U-20 squad, which was scheduled to hold in Jeddah today. Organisers had promised that the confrontation would still happen after the U-20 AFCON finals.

“The list has been submitted and will be sent to CAF ahead of today’s deadline for the submission of final squads. Our delegation is departing Nigeria for Niger Republic on Tuesday next week,” Flying Eagles’ Team Administrator, Aliyu Ibrahim Lawal told thenff.com.

Nigeria clashes with the Burundi U-20 side, Junior Itamba, at the Stade General Seyni Kountche on Saturday next week (starting from 7.30pm) in her first match of the competition. Same day, host nation, Niger Republic will battle South Africa’s Amajita at the same venue in the tournament’s opening match, starting from 4.30pm.

The Flying Eagles then play the Amajita on Tuesday, 5th February before rounding off the group phase with a battle against the host nation on Friday, 8th February.