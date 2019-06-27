Chiamaka Ajeamo

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) with the goal of contributing to nation building by empowering Nigerians with the requisite knowledge and skills for success as entrepreneurs, AIICO Insurance Plc, has trained 250 students of Lagos State University(LASU) on entrepreneurship development.

According to AIICO, the purpose of the workshop which took place recently in Lagos, was to ignite the students passion and drive for success in their journey through entrepreneurship.

Recall that the company prior to this event, launched a free entrepreneurship development programme aimed at employment generation, poverty reduction and economic growth which it made available to individuals who desire to have the freedom to pursue their own vision; become their own bosses; have flexible lifestyle and potentials for alternate sources of income beyond salary.

According to the underwriting firm, while entrepreneurial opportunities are hanging low, not everyone is able to spot them and only few succeed in leveraging them. Hence, the programme helps to spot new business opportunities in Nigeria and guides on the do’s and don’ts of succeeding as well as provide cutting edge information, tools and concepts of entrepreneurship.

Commenting on the programme, the Executive Director and Chief Operations Officer, AIICO, Babatunde Fajemirokun, said that, “Nigerians with entrepreneurial potentials and dreams of self-reliance can now take advantage of the programme to gain momentum and become viable, irrespective of challenges. We want to help them to see opportunities around them and equip them with the knowledge and skill to make the most of it, profitably. We have the manpower and have made adequate provisions to ensure the continuity of this programme.”