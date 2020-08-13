Following the recent shutdown of the Third Mainland Bridge and its effects on movements across Lagos, AIICO Insurance Plc has extended its work from home policy till January 2021 to accommodate more of its employees. The management of the company which disclosed this said, it deemed it fit to allow majority of its employees take advantage of the work from home arrangement.

According to its Managing Director/CEO, Babatunde Fajemirokun, “We are in unprecedented times and we keep evolving and adapting to the new normal. We are mindful of what our employees go through, commuting to and from work.

“Our robust business continuity plan, which we implemented during the lockdown period, has proven to be quite effective in running business operations either on premise or remotely. Our employees’ productivity during that period was quite impressive. We will continue to leverage our business continuity arrangement to deliver value to our customers while ensuring our employees’ well-being and safety”, he said.

The Head, Human Resources, Oluyemi Obakin, said: “AIICO’s Work From Home (WFH) policy had been in existence since 2018; we only modified and expanded it to adapt to current realities. It is among several other people initiatives we have deployed to boost employees’ morale and productivity level.

Meanwhile, members of staff have expressed appreciation to the management for this kind gesture.

“I am so excited at this announcement. This has eliminated the stress of the daily movement to and back from work. I can rest some more and I am able to focus on delivering on my tasks. It is so thoughtful of management and I want to say thank you.” says, Toke Falomo.

Femi Oluwatowoju also says: “The traffic situation in Lagos, resulting from the various construction activities costs me hours in daily movements. With the WFH opportunity, I can deliver more now on the job, having been provided with all necessary tools to function remotely. Also, I can spend more quality time with my family.”

AIICO stated that while all branches will remain open and properly manned to attend to walk-in customers, it has continued to invest in improving her digital solutions to ensure customers can do all transactions at their convenience. “Ella, AIICO’s social media artificial intelligence chatbot, has been actively used by customers for inquiries, instant purchase of insurance products, policy renewals, claims reporting and lots more. The company encourages the public to take advantage of its various interactive digital platforms, which are available 24/7 for engagements and business transactions.”