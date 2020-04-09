AIICO Insurance Plc, has disclosed it paid its customers a total of N350 million within the first 48 hours of COVID-19 lockdown, in fulfilment of its avowed commitment to prompt claims settlement.

A statement by the company’s Head, Strategic Marketing and Communications Department, Segun Olalandu, said: “We have been responding non-stop to our customers for payment of claims, policy loans, partial and full maturity benefits since the lockdown took effect.”

“At AIICO, we are customer-centric; we put them first, and that differentiates us,” Executive Director, Retail Business, Sola Ajayi, said.

Also speaking, the Managing Director/CEO, Babatunde Fajemirokun, said, “We value the investment of trust by our customers in our ability to protect them against risks, even in tough times. We have invested substantially in building capacity and developing capabilities for business continuity, irrespective of the challenging situations we will experience. Our robust business continuity plan has enabled us to continue operations without hitches.

“The company is also leveraging its technology platforms and digital channels for optimum service delivery. The customer traffic on our digital platforms has increased tremendously in recent times and so far, it has been a delightful experience,” Fajemirokun added.

The company has been actively running business operations by working remotely despite the COVID-19 disruption and has remained reachable to its customers. The company advises everyone to keep safe during this period and assures its customers that AIICO will always be there to support them throughout these times, the statement concluded.