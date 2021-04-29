By Chiamaka Ajeamo

The management of AIICO Insurance Plc, has refuted alleged claims of non-remittance of pension assets to the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD).

The underwriter in a statement signed by the Head, Strategic Marketing and Communications Department, Segun Olalandu said, “The attention of the Management of AIICO Insurance Plc has been drawn to a recent report in the media on allegations of non-remittance of pension assets to the PTAD

“AIICO Insurance Plc hereby wishes to inform the public that all pension assets due for remittance have been duly transferred to PTAD since the year 2017, in full compliance with the directive. Both parties are presently engaged in a reconciliation exercise to conclude the process. We implore the public to disregard any information that may suggest otherwise as there are no basis to that effect.

“AIICO Insurance Plc. is and remains a responsible corporate citizen of Nigeria and ensures best practice in all its business activities and operations in line with extant laws and regulatory provisions guiding its practice”, the report said.