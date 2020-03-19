In commemoration of the 2020 International Women’s Day, AIICO Insurance Plc has said it is leaving no stone unturned in promoting gender balance and giving equal opportunity for women at a conference in Lagos with the theme ‘Women visibility in the workplace’.

Speaking at the event, Head of Retail Life Operations, AIICO, Mrs. Titilola Okunlola, said the company is committed to promoting women’s visibility, and providing the enabling environment for women to thrive and be at their very best.

Also speaking, the Head, Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability, Mrs. Abimbola Shobanjo, said “gender equality as one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals is a priority area for us at AIICO; management provides necessary support for causes and initiatives that align with it. The company, in its bid to promote gender parity, has organised this conference to lend its voice to the global call for equality, empowerment and increased visibility for women.”

Guest speaker, Dr. Glory Edozien, challenged women not to rest on their oars, but to accomplish more, break limits, showcase their skills and capabilities to improve their career.

Edozien further stated that speaking out is one of the ways to promote visibility. She said: “You can’t be visible if you don’t tell people about what you do or what you can do. You must be heard.” She advised women to pitch for opportunities, sell their value and network within and outside of the workplace.

Participants at the events, which cut across women of different social calibre had the opportunity to share their thoughts during the interactive session.

AIICO Insurance is a composite underwriter which provides life and health insurance, general insurance, investment management and pension management services as a means to create and protect wealth for individuals, families and corporate customers.