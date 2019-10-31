Participants are fast making progress at the ongoing AIICO Tennis Singles Championship taking place at the Ikoyi Club 1938 as Group B matches entered final stages on Tuesday.

In a rather explosive encounter, Emeka Azinge defeated Segun Abijo 7/5, 2/6, 10/5 to enter the semifinal stage in the group, while Dele Oshiga whipped Charles Mozie to achieve similar feat. Azinge and Oshiga were billed to meet last night in an encounter that promised to be interesting.

On the other hand, it was an easy ride for Bola Ayorinde, who walloped Idris Bello-Osagie in a one sided match that ended 6/0, 6/0, just as Sesan Dada defeated Hilary Eledu 6/3, 6/2. Ayorinde and Dada were due to clash last night to determine leadership in the group.

In the ongoing AIICO event, the male tennis players are competing in groups A and B, while the women are slugging it out in the Ladies Singles cadre.

The oldies are also vying for honours in veteran singles for people between 60 and 69 years old and the Super veterans, meant for 70 years and above.

The Chairman of the Ikoyi Club Tennis Section, Bimbo Okubena, on Tuesday said he was impressed with the standard of the tournament so far.

“We have witnessed great matches, even before the final and everybody is happy. We expect better contest as we move into final,” Okubena said.

The final of the competition is billed for Friday at the Tennis section of the Ikoyi Club 1938.